Overview

Dr. John Faccone, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Faccone works at Summit Medical Group - Michael Mayer (Wesfield) in Westfield, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ and Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.