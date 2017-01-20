Dr. John Faber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Faber, MD
Overview
Dr. John Faber, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center
Dr. Faber works at
Locations
Amen Clinics Inc3150 Bristol St Ste 400, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (949) 266-3700
Amen Clinic5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 100, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (310) 956-9607Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He diagnosed my son with 3 issues whereas others were only finding 1, of which was moderate. He was patient and had a friendly manner. He was also very flexible with several follow up emails.
About Dr. John Faber, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1780647933
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faber.
