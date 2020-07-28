Overview

Dr. John Evans, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They completed their fellowship with Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services



Dr. Evans works at Saint Francis Cancer Center - Muskogee - Muskogee, OK in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.