Dr. John Evans, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Evans, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital and Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden.

Dr. Evans works at NORTH EAST FLORIDA ENDOCRINE DIABETES in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL and Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ne Florida Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc
    915 W Monroe St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204
    Northeast Florida Endocrine and Diabetes Associates PA
    1375 Roberts Dr Ste 202, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
    North East Florida Endocrine and Diabetes Association
    1635 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste 5, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Gastroparesis
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Abnormal Thyroid
Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cellulitis
Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Atony
Bronchiectasis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteomalacia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Symptomatic Menopause
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Evans, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1693779975
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

