Dr. John Evanich, MD
Overview
Dr. John Evanich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates - Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine5000 Long Prairie Rd Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 420-1776
Orthopedic Associates500 W Main St Ste 200, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and thorough I have osteoarthritis in right hip. I will need a new hip in 2 to3 years and other orthopedists tried to push me into a new hip a year ago whereas Dr Evanich said I do not need one now.
About Dr. John Evanich, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1922056266
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Southern Methodist University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Evanich has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evanich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Evanich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evanich.
