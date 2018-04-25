Dr. John Estivo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estivo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Estivo, DO
Overview
Dr. John Estivo, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Mid Continent Orthopedics P.A.6634 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 946-0096
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In my experience with Dr Estivo, he was very professional, very caring, and very concerned about your well-being. He explained everything to me to my understanding and I am very pleased with him. As far as I'm concerned he is one of the best.
About Dr. John Estivo, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estivo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estivo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estivo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Estivo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estivo.
