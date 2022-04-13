See All Ophthalmologists in Alexandria, VA
Ophthalmology
4 (57)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Essepian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with The Wilmer Institute Johns Hopkins University

They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5249 Duke St Ste 5255, Alexandria, VA 22304 (703) 823-5205
    Eye Physicians and Surgeons
    3031 Javier Rd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 (703) 698-8880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ocular Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ocular Hypertension
Cataract Removal Surgery
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Pterygium
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
Pterygium Surgery
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Vitrectomy
Astigmatism
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Goniotomy
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Migraine
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Apr 13, 2022
    I found Dr Essepian office staff very friendly. The clinic where the surgery was performed was an excellent and friendly environment. The nurses could not be nicer and tried their hardest to make me relaxed. With the first eye I was not really understanding what to expect. I could not relax, Dr Essepian was patient with me. The second eye was a breeze. I see reviews saying he doesn't have bedside manner. I was not looking for a bed partner I wanted someone to do their job and he did. I have already recommended him to my sister and friends. Excellent Doctor.
    Cyndy Hooper — Apr 13, 2022
    About Dr. John Essepian, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English
    1376766816
    Education & Certifications

    The Wilmer Institute Johns Hopkins University
    Georgetown University The Center For Sight
    Fairfax Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Essepian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Essepian is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Essepian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Essepian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Essepian has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Essepian on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Essepian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Essepian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Essepian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Essepian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

