Dr. John Esposito, MD
Overview
Dr. John Esposito, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Exeter Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital - Orthopaedics55 Fruit St Ste 3, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-5231
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Exeter Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He popped in for less than a minute the night before my surgery. Told me he had one "case" not "patient" before me in the a.m. Follow-up visits were cursory. Stereotypical "surgeon's personality." My fractured femur is healing at a faster than anticipated pace, which speaks to the caliber of his surgical skills.
About Dr. John Esposito, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1306293097
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esposito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esposito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esposito has seen patients for Femur Fracture, Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esposito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esposito speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.
