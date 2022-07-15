Overview

Dr. John Esposito, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Exeter Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Esposito works at Massachusetts General Hospital - Orthopaedics in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.