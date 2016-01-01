Overview

Dr. John Erickstad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Erickstad works at Essentia Health-Mid Dakota Bismarck 9th St Clinic in Bismarck, ND. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.