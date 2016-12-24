Dr. John Ergener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ergener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ergener, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Ergener, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Ergener works at
Locations
1
Kaiser Permanente8008 Westpark Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 287-4675
2
Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center Radiology700 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Directions (800) 777-7904
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Recently had spine surgery by Dr. Ergener; the surgery was very successful and Dr. Ergener brought me a new lease on life. I highly appreciate Dr. Ergener's surgeon skills. Thank you!
About Dr. John Ergener, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California University Hospital
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ergener has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ergener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ergener works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ergener. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ergener.
