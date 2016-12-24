See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mc Lean, VA
Dr. John Ergener, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Ergener, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Ergener works at Tysons Corner Medical Center in Mc Lean, VA with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente
    8008 Westpark Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 287-4675
  2. 2
    Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center Radiology
    700 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 777-7904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Dec 24, 2016
Recently had spine surgery by Dr. Ergener; the surgery was very successful and Dr. Ergener brought me a new lease on life. I highly appreciate Dr. Ergener's surgeon skills. Thank you!
Springfield, VA — Dec 24, 2016
About Dr. John Ergener, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679618623
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Southern California University Hospital
Residency
  • Georgetown University Med Center
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Ergener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ergener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ergener has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ergener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ergener. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ergener.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ergener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ergener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

