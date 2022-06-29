Overview

Dr. John Epstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Epstein works at Princeton Eye Group in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.