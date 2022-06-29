See All Ophthalmologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. John Epstein, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Epstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Epstein works at Princeton Eye Group in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Princeton Eye Group
    419 N Harrison St Ste 104, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 921-9437
    The Optical Shoppe
    900 Easton Ave Ste 50, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 565-9550
    Princeton Eye Group
    1600 Perrineville Rd Ste 3, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 655-8808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Stye

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Presbyopia
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Black Eye
Cataract Surgery Complications
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Entropion
Esotropia
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Farsightedness
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
Keratoconus
LASIK
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2022
    Fantastic and dedicated Doctor, I was well prepared before the procedure and was treated extremely professional by the staff, especially at the medi center. Dr. Epstein was extremely professional and caring. After the procedure, he reassured me and even called me late that evening to make sure I was okay. Dr. Epstein is a true professional and I would reccomend him to anyone.
    rene newman — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. John Epstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851304612
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

