Dr. John Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Epstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Epstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Epstein works at
Locations
-
1
Princeton Eye Group419 N Harrison St Ste 104, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-9437
-
2
The Optical Shoppe900 Easton Ave Ste 50, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 565-9550
-
3
Princeton Eye Group1600 Perrineville Rd Ste 3, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 655-8808
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Epstein?
Fantastic and dedicated Doctor, I was well prepared before the procedure and was treated extremely professional by the staff, especially at the medi center. Dr. Epstein was extremely professional and caring. After the procedure, he reassured me and even called me late that evening to make sure I was okay. Dr. Epstein is a true professional and I would reccomend him to anyone.
About Dr. John Epstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1851304612
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Princeton University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.