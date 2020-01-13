Dr. John Enriquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enriquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Enriquez, MD
Overview
Dr. John Enriquez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Locations
Cornell Corrections of Texas620 E Afton Oaks Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 568-8645Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
John N Enriquez MD343 W Houston St Ste 702, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 277-1002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Enriquez?
He treated me since i was 12 yrs old and now iam 37 yrs old he always had pacience with me and ver understandable and help so much for him i was just the same as others never treated me like a crazy person miss you doctor from mrs esquivel
About Dr. John Enriquez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- L.A.County U.S.C. Medical Center
- L.A. County U.S.C. Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enriquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enriquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Enriquez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Enriquez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enriquez.
