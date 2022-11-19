Overview

Dr. John Engler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Engler works at REX NEUROSURGERY AND SPINE SPECIALIST in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.