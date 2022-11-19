Dr. John Engler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Engler, MD
Overview
Dr. John Engler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.
Locations
Rex Neurosurgery and Spine Specialist4207 Lake Boone Trl Ste 220, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-1410
North Carolina Heart & Vascular4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Health
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Engler by my primary provider due to cervical issue. I just had surgery due to my issue and findings. Met with him and he took his time to explain everything to me and my options. Excellent bedside manner, along with a grasp and knowledge of his specialty. I would highly recommend him to anyone that is in need of his specialty. I am one day out of surgery and thus far night and day difference. He is a top notch specialist and surgeon. Thanks for everything.
About Dr. John Engler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1750587036
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engler has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Engler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.