Dr. John Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ellis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Centerpoint Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Ellis works at
Locations
Ascentist ENT4880 NE Goodview Cir Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 478-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Did a great job with our son's Tonsillectomy and adenoid removal. Fully recovered in a just a few days. Surgery on Dec 22 and he was feeling good by Christmas. He was able to ski less than two weeks after surgery.
About Dr. John Ellis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1477527877
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Truman Med Ctr/U Mo
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
