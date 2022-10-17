Dr. John Elliott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurosurgeons
- CO
- Englewood
- Dr. John Elliott, MD
Dr. John Elliott, MD
Overview
Dr. John Elliott, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Elliott works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Brain and Spine Institute500 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 764-5882
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Neuroplasty
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc Surgery
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Brain Abscess
- View other providers who treat Brain Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Disc Replacement
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
- View other providers who treat Laminoforaminotomy
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Spinal Fusion
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Broken Neck
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 1
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Craniopharyngioma
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gamma Knife Radiosurgery
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Mazor Robotics Renaissance® Guidance System
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neurostimulation
- View other providers who treat Neurosurgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Pseudoarthrosis
- View other providers who treat Reconstruction for Craniosynos
- View other providers who treat Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Skull Base Surgery
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Stimulation
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Tumor
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stereotactic Radiosurgery
- View other providers who treat Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Column Tumors
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Elliott?
Successful spine surgery requires a committed patient and a skilled surgeon. If you're committed to doing your part for your back problem, your best bet is Dr. Paul Elliott. He was recommended to me by two former patients, a spine nurse, a physical therapist, and a physiatrist who treats many back patients. He was friendly, honest with me, and explained well the procedure and likely outcome. He did a L4-L5 fusion and laminectomies on L3 through S1. I'm not back 100%, but at 11 weeks out am progressing nicely. I could not be happier with Dr. Elliott.
About Dr. John Elliott, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1649214354
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliott works at
Dr. Elliott has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elliott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elliott speaks Spanish.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.