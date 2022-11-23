Dr. John Ellington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ellington, MD
Dr. John Ellington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Orthocarolina In Monroe2001 Vail Ave Ste 200B, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-3668
OrthoCarolina - Concord354 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 786-5122
Orthocarolina PA1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2543
Orthocarolina PA5935 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (980) 299-4895
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Very thorough in his diagnosis and great bedside manner.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ellington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellington has seen patients for Limb Pain, Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.