Dr. Eiser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Eiser, DO
Overview
Dr. John Eiser, DO is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Eiser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eiser?
Explained exactly what would happen during, before, and after. I had an FNI procedure on my Thyroid Gland and Dr Eiser put me at complete ease.
About Dr. John Eiser, DO
- Radiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1922313865
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eiser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eiser works at
Dr. Eiser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.