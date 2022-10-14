Dr. John Eisenbeis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenbeis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Eisenbeis, MD
Overview
Dr. John Eisenbeis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Locations
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 268-4070
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-6362
SLUCare Otolaryngology West County555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 260, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 977-6362
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr E for 20 years. He has my ears free from infection and pain. He is now preforming treatments on my vocal chords. The doctor is informative and I have maintained my hearing.
About Dr. John Eisenbeis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Univ Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Loyola Univ Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
