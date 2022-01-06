Overview

Dr. John Eifler Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Eifler Jr works at First Urology, PSC in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.