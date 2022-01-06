Dr. Eifler Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Eifler Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Eifler Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.
Dr. Eifler Jr works at
Locations
1
Southern Indiana Radiation Therapy Center3920 S Dupont Sq, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 584-0651
2
First Urology, PSC101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-3899
3
First Urology, PSC100 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (812) 282-3899
4
Uofl Health - Jewish Hospital200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 333-8308
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eifler performed my laproscopic nerve-sparing prostatectomy using the da Vinci Robotic Assisted System April 15, 2021. I had 2 cancer lesions, Gleason 7, Grade 2 Cancer. After surgery, my PSA is now 0.00. He gave me my life back! I'm 53 years old and I couldn't ask for a better outcome! Dr. Eifler and the staff at First Urology in Louisville took excellent care of me through a prostate cancer diagnosis. As his patient, I personally recommend Dr. Eifler.
About Dr. John Eifler Jr, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1821296005
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Urology
Dr. Eifler Jr has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eifler Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
