Dr. John Ehrenfried, MD
Dr. John Ehrenreich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
Surgical Associates Kingsport444 Clinchfield St Ste 2900, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 245-6101
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
He is a good surgeon and a caring person. He explained everything about my procedure. The followup appointments were good he made sure that I didn't have didn't have any questions. The nursing stall and office personal were excellent.
About Dr. John Ehrenfried, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1841369402
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
