Dr. Eggleston III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Eggleston III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Eggleston III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of California
Dr. Eggleston III works at
Locations
Eyelid & Facial Plastic Surgery Associates Pllc12201 Renfert Way Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 763-4545Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
William A Barbour MD1015 E 32nd St Ste 306, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 815-0123Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
DFW Area1250 8th Ave Ste 575, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 200-8580
St Davids Surgical Hospital A Campus of North Austin Medical Ctr1201 W Louis Henna Blvd, Austin, TX 78681 Directions (512) 248-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eggleston has been caring for me since I was diagnosed with breast cancer in Dec 2020. Upon meeting him, both my husband and I felt like we were talking to a long lost friend. He is professional, personable, meticulous, warm, very precise, has THE best bedside manner, and is a darn good plastic surgeon. Not only is HE wonderful, but his entire office staff is just as great. Sara in particular is quite special. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to anyone. If you're lucky enough to have him help you surgically "get your body back to normal" both during and after breast cancer treatments, count your lucky stars and trust that you are in the best hands possible. We love you Dr. E and appreciate all you did for me.
About Dr. John Eggleston III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1366529216
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Stanford University
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eggleston III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eggleston III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eggleston III speaks French and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggleston III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggleston III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggleston III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggleston III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.