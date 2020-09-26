Overview

Dr. John Edwards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Sentara Rmh Medical Center and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.



Dr. Edwards works at Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedics, Charlottesville, VA in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.