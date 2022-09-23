Overview

Dr. John Edwards, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lehi, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Iowa Carver College Of Medicine, Iowa City, Ia|University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Steward Medical Group in Lehi, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.