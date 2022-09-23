Dr. John Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Edwards, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lehi, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Iowa Carver College Of Medicine, Iowa City, Ia|University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Edwards works at
Steward Medical Group3000 N Triumph Blvd Ste 110, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (385) 417-5357
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
After months of getting the run around and being put off at the UofU Neurosciences clinic and system with incredible pain and numbness in my arms, my physical therapist recommended Dr. Edwards to me. He is an incredible person and surgeon. I can't say enough about how great my entire experience was with him and his whole team. It was refreshing to find a surgeon and his team who listened to me and showed so much care. After my initial visit he called me at home after hours to see how I was feeling. After recognizing the severity of my condition he got me scheduled for surgery within a week. The disc replacement surgery was perfect. I healed quickly and feel amazing. He literally gave me my life back. I can't recommend him enough! In fact I've already sent several friends and family to him. Thank you Dr. Edwards!
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University
- University Of Iowa Carver College Of Medicine, Iowa City, Ia|University of Iowa College of Medicine
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.