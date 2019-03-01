See All Urologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. John Edwards Jr, MD

Urology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Edwards Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Edwards Jr works at Pasadena Urological Medical Grp in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pasadena Urological Medical Group
    112 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 796-8102

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostatitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Edwards Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1417905639
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Edwards Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edwards Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edwards Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edwards Jr works at Pasadena Urological Medical Grp in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Edwards Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Edwards Jr has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

