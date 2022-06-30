Dr. John Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Edwards, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Ent & Allergy Clinic22999 Highway 59 N Ste 400, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-2314
-
2
Alamo Ear Nose & Throat Assocs8715 Village Dr Ste 618, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 967-7377
-
3
Alamo ENT Associates1420 Schertz Pkwy Ste 200, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 967-7377
-
4
Schertz Office5000 Schertz Pkwy Ste 400, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 967-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
First visit and I was very satisfied. As a retired health care professional, I am not easy to please. From scheduling an appointment to being seen today, everything and everyone met the highest standards. Dr. Edwards was thorough and explained the what and why of each part of my assessment. I left very encouraged that my problem can be controlled and managed. Strongly recommend!
About Dr. John Edwards, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336158294
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Edwards speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.