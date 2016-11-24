See All Hematologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. John Eckenrode, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Eckenrode, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11212 E 48th St, Tulsa, OK 74146 (918) 556-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northeastern Health System
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
  • Saint Francis Hospital South
  • W W Hastings Indian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Anemia

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acinar Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Alpha Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA) Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Beta Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Beta Thalassemia Intermedia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Choriocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chromophobe Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyclic Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Epithelial-Myoepithelial Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Glassy Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Neutropenia, Adult Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Joint Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Bone Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Brain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, AIDS-Related Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Small Cleaved-Cell, Diffuse Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Endodermal Sinus Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelpathic Anemia Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Gastric Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Primary Malignant Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 10 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 11 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 14 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 3 Chevron Icon
Purpura Simplex Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Sinonasal Undifferentiated Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Minima Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Thrombotic Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Transitional Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Community Care Network
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 24, 2016
    By far the most honest, Down to earth, kindest dr I have ever known. Very smart but doesn't show boat. If he isn't sure about something he will research it till he is 100% confident in the answer. He is a man of faith and family. A true Hero in the cancer field. If you or a loved one is ever faced with an oncology problem you will feel very safe and cared for with Dr. Eckenrode.
    Laura in Tulsa, Ok — Nov 24, 2016
    About Dr. John Eckenrode, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    1093782245
    Education & Certifications

    University of Michigan
    St. John hospital and medical center
    Wayne State University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Eckenrode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckenrode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eckenrode has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eckenrode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eckenrode has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eckenrode on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckenrode. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckenrode.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckenrode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckenrode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

