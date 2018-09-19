Overview

Dr. John Ebihara, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Ebihara works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Immunization Administration and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.