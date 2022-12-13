Dr. John Eatman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eatman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Eatman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Eatman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Mcgovern Medical School At The University Of Texas Health And Science Center At Houston and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Eatman works at
Meritas Health Neurology - 81st Ter9151 NE 81st Ter Ste 220, Kansas City, MO 64158 Directions
Meritas Health Neurology2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1235, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dr. Eatman did not accept the diagnosis of 5 other docs who told me my leg problem was collateral damage from radiation. Dr. Eatman persevered and came up with an altogether different diagnosis that is treatable. I would likely be in a wheelchair had I not been properly diagnosed with a fairly rare immune disease. I am walking much better than a year ago. Dr. Eatman is my hero!
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1942596523
- Mcgovern Medical School At The University Of Texas Health And Science Center At Houston
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Eatman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eatman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eatman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eatman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eatman works at
Dr. Eatman has seen patients for Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eatman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Eatman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eatman.
