Dr. John Easa, MD
Dr. John Easa, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY.
Michigan Medical Patient Care12662 Riley St Ste 120, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 242-0395
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
I would highly recommend Dr. Easa for his evaluation and treatment as well as his staff. He spent time to evaluate me and my xrays as well as discuss with me my conditions and treatment options . I was able to have my treatment same day which was very effective. I have had at least 3 different spine related issues over the last 10 to 15 years ad each has resolved after 1 to 2 treatments. Cost is lower than doing it through a pain specialist who uses a surgery center as well.
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Easa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Easa accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Easa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Easa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Easa.
