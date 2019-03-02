See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Holland, MI
Dr. John Easa, MD

Pain Medicine
36 years of experience
Dr. John Easa, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Easa works at Center For Advncd Intrv Spn Trm in Holland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    12662 Riley St Ste 120, Holland, MI 49424 (616) 242-0395

Treatment frequency



    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 02, 2019
    I would highly recommend Dr. Easa for his evaluation and treatment as well as his staff. He spent time to evaluate me and my xrays as well as discuss with me my conditions and treatment options . I was able to have my treatment same day which was very effective. I have had at least 3 different spine related issues over the last 10 to 15 years ad each has resolved after 1 to 2 treatments. Cost is lower than doing it through a pain specialist who uses a surgery center as well.
    Holland, MI — Mar 02, 2019
    About Dr. John Easa, MD

    Pain Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English
    1235171315
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Easa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Easa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Easa accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Easa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Easa works at Center For Advncd Intrv Spn Trm in Holland, MI.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Easa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Easa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Easa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

