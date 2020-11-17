Dr. John Eagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Eagan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Eagan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Coosa Valley Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Brookwood Baptist Medical Center3980 Colonnade Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 510-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Citizens Baptist Medical Center
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eagan has been our physician for years, taking care of my father and mother at critical times. Dr. Eagan is very knowledgeable, considerate, listens well and is a good communicator. He guided has successfully treated my father through several healthcare events and we cannot thank him enough!
About Dr. John Eagan, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1881683365
Education & Certifications
- Ariz Heart Inst
- U Ala
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eagan has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Eagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.