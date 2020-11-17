Overview

Dr. John Eagan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Coosa Valley Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Eagan works at Cardiovascular Associates Of The Southeast CVA in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.