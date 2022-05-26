Dr. John Dusseau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dusseau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dusseau, MD
Overview
Dr. John Dusseau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Shinsu University
Dr. Dusseau works at
Locations
Lee Memorial Health System2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 819, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-3800
- 2 2147 PO Box, Fort Myers, FL 33902 Directions (239) 343-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendry Regional Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He puts you at ease with options you may have .
About Dr. John Dusseau, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French
- 1417923541
Education & Certifications
- Shinsu University
- Baptist Memorial Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dusseau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dusseau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dusseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dusseau works at
Dr. Dusseau has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dusseau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dusseau speaks French.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Dusseau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dusseau.
