Dr. John Dusseau, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (60)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Dusseau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Shinsu University

Dr. Dusseau works at Lee Physician Group - Neurosurgery in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lee Memorial Health System
    2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 819, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-3800
    2147 PO Box, Fort Myers, FL 33902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendry Regional Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Dusseau, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417923541
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shinsu University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Dusseau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dusseau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dusseau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dusseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dusseau works at Lee Physician Group - Neurosurgery in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dusseau’s profile.

    Dr. Dusseau has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dusseau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Dusseau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dusseau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dusseau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dusseau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

