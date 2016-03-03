Dr. John Duque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Duque, MD
Overview
Dr. John Duque, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Duque works at
Locations
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center751 Medical Center Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 502-5800
Endoscopy Center of Chula Vista681 Third Ave Ste B, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 425-2150
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. He was very happy to explain everything.
About Dr. John Duque, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295710747
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin-Rsch Fdn
- U Calif Irvine
- U Calif Irvine
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Duque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duque has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duque speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Duque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duque.
