Dr. John Duque, MD

Gastroenterology
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Duque, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Duque works at Sharp Chula Vista ER in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
    751 Medical Center Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 502-5800
    Endoscopy Center of Chula Vista
    681 Third Ave Ste B, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 425-2150

Hospital Affiliations
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Constipation
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Food Allergy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Impedance Testing
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Barrett's Esophagus
Cirrhosis
Colitis
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hiatal Hernia
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Malnutrition
Megacolon
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 03, 2016
    Great Dr. He was very happy to explain everything.
    Matt in San Diego, CA — Mar 03, 2016
    About Dr. John Duque, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295710747
    Education & Certifications

    • Scripps Clin-Rsch Fdn
    • U Calif Irvine
    • U Calif Irvine
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Duque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duque works at Sharp Chula Vista ER in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Duque’s profile.

    Dr. Duque has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Duque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

