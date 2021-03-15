Dr. John Dunning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dunning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Dunning, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Dunning works at
Locations
-
1
USF Cardiothoracic Surgery & Transplantation5 Tampa General Cir Ste 820, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-3228Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Internal Medicine12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd # 62, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunning?
Dr. Dunning saved my life in a miraculous way. He did an emergency heart transplantation operation on me. My condition was so complicated and dare that I was halfway away when entered the surgery room with hair-thin chances to make it. However, this great man had the skills, intellect, knowledge, and experience to beat the negative odds in such a way that makes him explicitly distinct from other good surgeons. To say he is a great surgeon is an understatement and definitely can't quite describe what a precious gift he is for all fortunate patients he can help. Whenever anyone can have his help, do yourself a favor and get the best possible help you can find in - Dr. John Dunning!
About Dr. John Dunning, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1720581937
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunning works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.