Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Dunn, MD
Overview
Dr. John Dunn, MD is a dermatologist in Houston, TX. He currently practices at West Houston Dermatology. Dr. Dunn is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
West Houston Dermatology12606 West Houston Center Blvd Ste 110, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 558-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
About Dr. John Dunn, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunn?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.