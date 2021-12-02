Overview

Dr. John Dunn Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Dunn Jr works at Dothan Hematology & Oncology in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.