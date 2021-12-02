Dr. John Dunn Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dunn Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Dunn Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.

Locations
Vision Professionals287 Healthwest Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 792-9500
Dothan Hematology and Oncology at Flowers4300 W Main St Ste 405, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 792-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was pleased when we learned Dr. Dunn was going to be my husband's Oncologist for Esophageal Cancer because Dr. Dunn had been my Oncologist in 2005 for lung cancer and I had a very good experience with my treatment. I was hopeful my husband would have the same treatment experience. Dr. Dunn has taken his time with us, explaining what to expect concerning my husband's cancer treatment, and answered all his questions, plus answered questions I had. He was concerned about the pain my husband was having and didn't hesitate to prescribe reasonable pain medication. We have been very pleased with the care we have received (2021 and 2005) and the care my husband continues to receive from Dr. Dunn and his staff.
About Dr. John Dunn Jr, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124128046
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dunn Jr has seen patients for Neutropenia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.