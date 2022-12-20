Overview

Dr. John Dunleavy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Dunleavy works at OrthoConnecticut in Danbury, CT with other offices in Ridgefield, CT and Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.