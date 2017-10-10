See All Ophthalmologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. John Duggan Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Duggan Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Duggan Jr works at Dorson N Liss, MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Msi San Jose Rapid Response Laboratory
    2516 Samaritan Dr Ste N, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 358-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Floaters
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Floaters
Diabetic Retinopathy
Retinal Neovascularization
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Headache
Keratitis
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Brain Disorders
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Diabetes
Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Graves' Disease
Herpetic Keratitis
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Laser Cataract Surgery
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Strabismus
Tear Duct Surgery
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Trichiasis
Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 10, 2017
    Dr Duggan is the best. Listened to all my concerns and explained everything clearly. Great friendly staff. Cool office environment. I highly recommend Dr Duggan Best Regards Scott Crawford
    Scott Crawford in San Jose, CA. — Oct 10, 2017
    About Dr. John Duggan Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851313514
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Duggan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duggan Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duggan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duggan Jr works at Dorson N Liss, MD in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Duggan Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Duggan Jr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggan Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

