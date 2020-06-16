Dr. John Dugan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dugan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Dugan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Dugan works at
Locations
Eye Physicians PC1140 White Horse Rd Ste 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dugan?
Dr. Dugan performed cataract surgery on both eyes and the results were great!!!
About Dr. John Dugan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1699717553
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Overlook Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dugan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dugan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugan.
