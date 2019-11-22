Dr. John Dugan III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugan III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dugan III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Dugan III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Locations
AKA The Sunset Clinic1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dugan is caring, compassionate and excellent physician. Had an outpatient surgical procedure with him and he is outstanding,
About Dr. John Dugan III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1154677755
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dugan III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dugan III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dugan III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugan III has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dugan III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugan III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugan III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugan III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugan III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.