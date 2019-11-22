Overview

Dr. John Dugan III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Dugan III works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.