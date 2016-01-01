Overview

Dr. John Duell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Duell works at Hawthorn Medical in North Dartmouth, MA with other offices in Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.