Dr. Dudzinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Dudzinski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Dudzinski, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA.
Dr. Dudzinski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
-
2
Levy Medical Plaza1235 Old York Rd Ste 222, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dudzinski?
Dr Dudzinsky is new to me, and I am extremely pleased with his services. He is very patient explaining things to me, nice bedside manor, and I feel he's very competent. After being with my original Dr for 25 years before he retired, I was pleasantly surprised and very comfortable with him. I would recommend this physician.
About Dr. John Dudzinski, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1386910933
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudzinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudzinski works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudzinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudzinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudzinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudzinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.