Overview

Dr. John Dudzinski, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Dudzinski works at Abington Medical Specialists in Horsham, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

