Dr. John Dudzinski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudzinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dudzinski, DO
Overview
Dr. John Dudzinski, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Dudzinski works at
Locations
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Abington Medical Specialists721 Arbor Way, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Dudzinski?
I have been a patient of Dr Dudzinski for 36 years. Doc has always explained things very well and has always shown a real concern for my health and the health of my children. My adult children continue to choose Dr D as their physician and continue to be very satisfied.
About Dr. John Dudzinski, DO
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1174580070
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice/OMT
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudzinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dudzinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudzinski works at
Dr. Dudzinski has seen patients for Obesity, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dudzinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudzinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudzinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudzinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudzinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.