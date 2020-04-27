Overview

Dr. John Duchak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Duchak works at Dayton Cardiology and Vascular Consultants in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.