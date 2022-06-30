Dr. John Dubos, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dubos, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Dubos, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Grove City, OH.
Dr. Dubos works at
Locations
-
1
Town Center Dentistry3425 Grant Ave Ste A, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 964-5118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubos?
I am glad to have made the switch to Dr Dubos for my dentistry needs. It’s been a great experience so far with amazing work.
About Dr. John Dubos, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1811010754
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubos accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dubos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dubos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubos works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.