Overview

Dr. John Drouilhet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Drouilhet works at Dr. Ann Harada in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.