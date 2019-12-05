Dr. John Drouilhet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drouilhet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Drouilhet, MD
Overview
Dr. John Drouilhet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Drouilhet works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Associates of Hawaii Inc.1329 Lusitana St Ste B8, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 521-8483
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drouilhet?
Dr. Drouilhet gave me the most thorough, detailed, and analytical care to repair my torn retina. He made time for me to fly over despite being busy and followed up thoroughly and repeatedly to see how I was. His staff was friendly and so helpful gave me an education into what was happening. I can think Dr. Drouilhet for saving my eyesight in my right eye by working long and late into the afternoon and evening. He was very kind and gracious and made me comfortable. He and his staff is the best, and I am so grateful!
About Dr. John Drouilhet, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1528066487
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- St Francis Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drouilhet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drouilhet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drouilhet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drouilhet works at
Dr. Drouilhet has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drouilhet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Drouilhet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drouilhet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drouilhet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drouilhet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.