Dr. John Drkulec, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Drkulec works at Arlington Orthopedic Associates, PA - Mansfield in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Runner's Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.