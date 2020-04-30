Dr. John Drkulec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drkulec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Drkulec, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and WHS East Campus.
AOA Orthopedic Specialists2801 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 375-5200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- WHS East Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr. Drkulec for a recurring knee problem. I felt that he valued my time and saw me in a timely manner. He listened well and was concerned that the treatment be as pain free as possible. Treatment options were explained well and I felt that my questions were addressed.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1326013897
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Drkulec has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drkulec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drkulec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drkulec has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Runner's Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drkulec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Drkulec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drkulec.
