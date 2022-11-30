Dr. Drake has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Drake, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Drake, MD is an Urology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Comprehensive Medical Center3650 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (404) 365-0966
- Northside Hospital
I saw Dr. Drake for the first time, I was very impressed and thankful for his excellent care. He treated me with respect, answered all my questions and took good care of me.
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Urology
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
