Ophthalmology
Dr. John Downing, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, The Medical Center at Franklin and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.

Dr. Downing works at Downing Eye Care in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Downing Eye Care
    1724 Rockingham Ave Ste 204, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 288-6061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
  • The Medical Center at Franklin
  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    May 02, 2018
    Staff was very friendly and outgoing. Dr. Downing was very pleasant and knowledgeable. Great office, great staff, great physician. Highly recommend!!
    Kathy in Franklin, KY — May 02, 2018
    About Dr. John Downing, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Hospital|Parkland Health &amp;amp; Hospital System
    • University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Downing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Downing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Downing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Downing works at Downing Eye Care in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Downing’s profile.

    Dr. Downing has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Downing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

