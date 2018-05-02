Overview

Dr. John Downing, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, The Medical Center at Franklin and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Downing works at Downing Eye Care in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.