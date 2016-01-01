Dr. John Dowdle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowdle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dowdle, MD
Overview
Dr. John Dowdle, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT.
Locations
Stephen Massimi MD PC1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-2277
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Dowdle, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dowdle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowdle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowdle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dowdle has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowdle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dowdle speaks German and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowdle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowdle.
