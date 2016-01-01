See All Hand Surgeons in Stamford, CT
Dr. John Dowdle, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Dowdle, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Dowdle, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. 

Dr. Dowdle works at Stephen Massimi MD PC in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen Massimi MD PC
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-2277
  2. 2
    Stamford Hospital
    1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dowdle?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Dowdle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Dowdle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dowdle to family and friends

    Dr. Dowdle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dowdle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Dowdle, MD.

    About Dr. John Dowdle, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467455758
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Dowdle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowdle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dowdle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dowdle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dowdle works at Stephen Massimi MD PC in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Dowdle’s profile.

    Dr. Dowdle has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowdle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowdle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowdle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowdle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowdle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Dowdle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.