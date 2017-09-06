Overview

Dr. John Douglas, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi.



Dr. Douglas works at GULF COAST PULMONARY CONSULTANTS in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.